Earl Eugene Garber

BROOKVILLE — Garber, Earl Eugene “Gene,” 83, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born August 13, 1938 to Earl and Mary Alice (Hall) Garber in Brookville. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Violet, in 2014; in addition to his parents.

He is survived by his children, Becky L. Marconett, Brenda K. (Chuck) Cook, Beverly S. Black, Bonnie R. (Chuck) Christman, Greg (Cynthia) Garber; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Ella Mae, Ronnie, Mary Ann; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Gene left a legacy for himself through his crafts. He spent time rug-weaving and wood-working, and his creations have made it into the homes of countless people, where he will continue to live on. Gene loved to play games, and loved spending time with his family.

Visitation for Gene will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with the funeral service to begin at 10:30. Burial to follow at Royal Oaks Memorial Garden. The family requests all attendees to please wear a mask.