BROOKVILLE — Ellen Louise Vineyard, 94, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022 at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born on February 11, 1927 to the late Gladys Beam (Hamilton) and Leo Byron Sisson in Reedsville, Ohio. Ellen worked as a Supervisor for Worker’s Comp for more than 21 years before retiring. She was very faithful and attended church at Pyrmont United Methodist Church, Arlington United Methodist Church and Grace Brethren Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and playing the organ. Her family would say that she was a professional crocheter; she made them all many Afghans throughout the years. Ellen was a part of Brookville Baseball Club. She is survived by her children: Cheryl (John) Freer, Sandy Shockey, Richard (Linda) Vineyard, Gina (Tim) Barnes, grandchildren: Mike Shockey, Marie (Doug) Johnson, Tracy Phipps, Jon (Tonia) Vineyard, Joshua (Alison) Freer, Jacob Freer, Morgan Barnes, Mallory (Chris) O’Brien, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband: Harold “Bud” Grant Vineyard, grandson: Butch Lutz, great-grandson: Xzavier Whitham, sons-in-law: Larry Shockey and Earl Lutz Sr., and all of her siblings. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family would like to give a special thanks to Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Grandview Medical Center, and Hospice of Miami County for the tremendous care and hospitality that they continuously showed Ellen and her family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com