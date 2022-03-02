NEW LEBANON — Jordan, Raymond S., 93, of New Lebanon, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born on May 22, 1928 in Darke Co., Ohio to his parents, Levi A. Jordan, Sr. & Rachel (Etzler) Jordan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Leroy, Carl, and infant brother, James; sister-in-law, Mildred Jordan; nephew, Kenneth Jordan; niece, Judith Mallow; and numerous other extended family members.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Wanda Jordan; son, Douglas (Belinda) Jordan; grandson, Marshall (Emilie) Jordan; great-granddaughter, Chassie; brother, Levi A. Jordan, Jr.; sister-in-law, Lois Jordan; and special sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Connie & Gary Fletcher; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Raymond served in the United States Marine Corps in Korea and worked 28 years at McCalls/Dayton Press. He then retired from Englewood Mold after many years. Raymond was a member of Trinity Church of New Lebanon, the American Legion, and loved to play Euchre. Special thank you to his caregivers, Amanda King & Malea Mobley-Mead.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. – noon and the funeral service began at noon on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Pastor Ron Dafler officiating. Interment followed at Trissel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Church of New Lebanon in memory of Raymond. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com