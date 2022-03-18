BROOKVILLE — Simon, Richard L., 82, of Brookville, passed away on March 16, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gertrude Simon; and two brothers. Richard enjoyed country western dancing. He had a passion for gardening flowers, and liked watching the Browns and going shopping. He loved his family dearly and will be sorely missed. Survived by his loving wife, Judy Simon; children, Rocky (Julie) Simon, Patti (Rob) Landers, Tom (Barb) Simon, Bill (Lena) Simon; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, March 21 at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home 950 Albert Rd., Brookville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville.