BROOKVILLE — Ellis, Howard, 85, of Brookville, passed away on April 3, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Alice Ellis. Howard was a heavy equipment operator all of his adult life. He was a good father and Christian. He was an Elder and a trustee in his church. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Carla Ellis; sons, Daniel (Maria) Ellis, Michael (Lora) Ellis, and Christopher (Andrea) Ellis; grandchildren, Justin (Rachel), Hannah, Eric (Kelly), Dana, Breanna, and Ashton Ellis; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, C. Arnold Ellis and M. Ann Wolfe. Visitation will be from noon – 1 p.m. on Thursday at United Christian Church, 8611 Hoke Rd., Clayton, OH 45315. Funeral services, officiated by Coleen Beasecker, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church with interment to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville.