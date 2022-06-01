BROOKVILLE — Harry T. Welbaum, 85, of Brookville, born April 18, 1937 to Chester & Violet (Lindsey) Welbaum, of Pyrmont, passed away in his sleep on Monday, May 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Mary Linda Zimmerman. Harry served his country as a helicopter mechanic in the U.S. Army. He spent his career as a truck driver, plumber, and a baseball coach. He loved to drive kids around in his tractor and was an avid gardener who grew the best potatoes. Survived by his loving wife, Sandy (Hoops) Welbaum; children, Randy, Leslie (Joe) Monnig, Kim (Todd) Marburger, Cory (Katie Wright); grandchildren, Tanner (Clarissa) Rockey, Logan, and Miranda Marburger, Alex, Emily, Isabel, and Owen Monnig, Destiny Harvey, Tyler, Vander, Slone, and Hawke Welbaum; brother, Moe “Charles” (Millie) Welbaum; sister-in-law, Sharon Millikan; he also left behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Funeral services for Harry were held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 at Community United Methodist Church, Brookville. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.