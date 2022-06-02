BROOKVILLE — La Force, Judy Gale, 70, of Brookville, passed away at Hospice of Dayton following an extended illness on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Judy Gale was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to sing karaoke and line dance. She was a member of the Living Word church, and absolutely loved playing with her grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by the family and friends she leaves behind.

She is preceded in death by her father, AJ McMurtrey, and her sister, Brenda Allen.

Judy Gale is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry “Super Briar” La Force; mother, Margie Stream; children, Jacqueline (James Organ) La Force, Larry (Sonnie) La Force II, Sharon (John) Nolan; grandchildren, Jonathan Binkley, Jeffrey (Kandes Williams) Binkley, Larry (Melissa Fiscal) La Force III, Averii Dyer, Quinton Marrow, Nathan Nolan, Parker Nolan; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Pasilee, Mila, & Greyson Binkley, Ella La Force; brother, Johnny Allen; brother-in-law, Kip (Sue) La Force, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Currently, there are no services scheduled.