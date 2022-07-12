GREENVILLE — Barnett, Joan L., 64, of Greenville, unexpectedly passed away on July 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Pyle; mother-in-law, Judy Barnett. Joan was a 1975 graduate of Brookville and the JVS. She went on to earn her BSN and MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University. She worked as a registered nurse and was the director of regulatory affairs and risk management at Wayne Hospital. She loved to spend time crafting, gardening, painting, cooking, traveling, or watching Reds baseball. She was a wonderful woman and will be dearly missed. Joan is survived by mother, Patricia Pyle; her husband of nine years, Scott Barnett; children, Brad (Fiancé Laura Woods) Peters, Blake Peters, Dalyann Barnett, Kyle (Stephanie) Barnett, and Danyail Barnett; grandchildren, Gabriel Amole, James Nelson, Isaac Barnett, Sayler Nelson, and Taliyah Nelson; brothers, Steve (Melissa) Pyle, and Alan (Lori) Pyle; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Wayne Hospital 835 Sweitzer Street. Greenville, OH 45331, or Darke County Shelter from Violence inc. P.O. Box 988 Greenville, OH 45331.