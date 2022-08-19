BROOKVILLE — Morelane “Bud” Dill, 95, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at IU Health Hospice. Preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Dill; and sister, Helen Binkley. Bud was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a longtime Cub and Scout Master for Pack and Troop 47, Brookville, where he was a mentor to many young men. He was a Charter member of Brookville Optimist and very active in his church. Survived by his son, David (Becky) Dill; grandchildren, Mike (Karianne) Dill and Emily (Brian) Kaucher; great-grandchildren, Stephen Dill and Hannah Kaucher; wife, Dorothy Dill; step-daughters, Pam Bales & Debbie Baker and their families; brother, Steve Ham. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – noon on Friday, August 26 at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, Oh. Funeral services to follow at noon, Friday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville.