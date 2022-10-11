BROOKVILLE – William D. Hern, 90, of Brookville, OH passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Gladys Hern; sisters, Dorothy, Shirley, and Betty. Bill Hern is remembered for his contagious smile, love of bicycles and collectibles, willingness to lend a helping hand, and most of all his large family and vast circle of friends. He led a full life that included being an all-star high school athlete, serving in the navy, working at DP&L the longest (59 years!) and being a brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survived by his children, Connie (Dale) Drenner, Christopher (Melodi) Hern, Elizabeth Weber, Jennifer (Thomas) Geisler, and David (Mary) Hern; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Janice) Hern and Thomas (Nancy) Hern. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville.