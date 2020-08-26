Bolts lose to Beavercreek in boys golf

By Ron Nunnari

CLAYTON — Friday the Northmont boys golf team hosted Beavercreek on the front nine of its home course, Meadowbrook at Clayton, and despite a strong finish the Thunderbolts lost by four strokes 174-178.

The loss was huge improvement over the team’s season opening 175-202 loss to the Beavers at Beavercreek Golf Club, which is a difficult course with several narrow tree lined fairways.

Leading Northmont in Friday’s loss was senior Brayden Hobert who posted a round of 40 followed by junior Josh Harbaum who posted his season best round of 44.

Junior Jackson Duncan had a solid round of 46. Two more juniors, Tucker Smith and Evan Sluterbeck, tied with scores of 48 and junior Mason Weaver finished with 50.

Thursday the Thunderbolts lost to Miamisburg by 11 strokes 164-175 on the front nine at Pipestone Golf Course.

“Mother Nature gave us a beautiful evening for golf and the Vikings took advantage of it,” said Northmont coach Nathan Hannahan.

Vikings junior David Noel earned medalist honors with a 38. He has been averaging 39.5 strokes per round thus far in 2020.

Brady Hobert led Northmont hot on Noel’s heels with a season best round of 39. Tucker Smith finished with a career best round of 43 as did Jackson Duncan with a 44.

Evan Sluterbeck and Josh Harbaum both finished with 49.

“Sluterbeck’s 49 was his best match score to date as well,” Hannahan said.

Mason Weaver rounded out the scoring with a 56.

“We improved our score by 27 shots over our last performance against Beavercreek a few days ago,” Hannahan added.

Northmont Boys

Golf Schedule

Aug. 26 Miamisburg 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Miamisburg Invite 8 a.m.

Sept. 2 Springfield 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Springboro Invite 9 a.m.

Sept. 8 at Wayne 4 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Centerville 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 17 Springboro 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Springfield 4 p.m.

Sept. 24 Wayne 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Springboro 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Fairmont 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Sectional at Yankee Trace 8 a.m.