Springboro powers past Northmont

CLAYTON — It was by no means a blowout victory, but Springboro’s offense was still impressive with four players scoring in double figures to power the Panthers to a 69-60 victory.

Senior Kahleel Trent and junior Sam Feldman both tallied 20 points while freshmen Maxim Butler had 17 and Jaden Brown 10. Trent and Brown each scored a three-point field goal in the opening quarter. As a team the Panthers hit 57.5 percent of their shots.

Northmont sophomore nailed a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter to carry the Thunderbolts to a 16-15 lead entering the second period.

Springboro bombed in two more treys in the second quarter to take a 33-28 lead at halftime.

Sophomore Tyrin Sturdivant nailed a three-pointer to cut Springboro’s lead to 40-36 but the Panthers closed out the third quarter with an 8-0 run to lead by 12 entering the final quarter.

Northmont senior Patrick Ivory, who had been limited to five points in the first three quarters, came to life in the final period. He scored a dunk off a steal and tallied 11 points to finish as the Thunderbolts leading scorer with 16. Senior counterpart Jordan Smith had seven in the fourth quarter to finish with 15 while Green tossed in 13.

Northmont never got closer than eight points in the final period.

Springboro converted 12 of 13 shots from the foul line in the fourth quarter and sank 17 of 21 overall to secure the victory. Northmont made nine trips to the charity stripe and sank seven.

“It’s easy to have four players get double figures when you get that many foul shots. You are going to rack up your point totals real quick when three guys makes three free throws and one guy makes six, so it’s easy to get 10 points when you get that many free shots,” said Northmont coach Shane Kincer. “Springboro played really hard. Our kids played hard tonight. We were missing a starter tonight, Brandon Pooler due to a death in the family, so that took a few points away from us.”

Pooler had been averaging 12 points a game over the last six games and was one of the team’s key outside shooters.

“Chermak Green started out really hot but they made a couple of adjustments and didn’t allow him to get any more catch and shoot threes the rest of the night,” Kincer noted. “It was a really good adjustment by them and they held him to only two points the rest of the game. I thought Patrick Ivory and Jordan Smith played really hard but when you get down by 12 going into the fourth quarter it’s hard to beat an opponent that shoots 80 percent from the foul line.”

SPRB 15 18 15 21 – 69

NMT 16 12 08 24 – 60

Springboro: Kahleel Trent 7-3-20, Maxim Butler 5-6-17, Sam Feldman 8-3-20, Jaden Brown 3-3-10, Jayden Williams 0-2-2. Totals: 23-17-69.

Northmont: Tyrin Sturdivant 3-0-8, Patrick Ivory 4-6-16, Brian Amin 10-02, Jordan Smith 7-1-15, Stephen Kellum 1-0-2, Dalin Wilkins 2-0-4, Chermak Green 5-0-13.

Three-point field goals: Springboro 6 (Trent 3, Butler, Feldman, Brown); Northmont 7 (Green 3, Ivory 2, Sturdivant 2).

Records: Springboro 4-13 (2-5), Northmont 5-11 (1-7).

JV score: Northmont 45 Springboro 40.