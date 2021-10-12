Devils methodically mow down Mohawks

MIDDLETOWN — The Brookville Blue Devils spoiled the Madison Mohawks celebration of hosting the first ever game played on new field turf at Larry Brandenburg Field by methodically defeating the winless Mohawks 35-0 Friday night.

The new field turf was purchased and installed by the fundraising efforts by Madison Boosters, alumni, business owners and grant of 133,000 dollars from the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. The night was filled with lots of anticipation and a festive atmosphere. Then the game started.

Brookville scored on its first three possessions and were never threatened in rolling to their sixth win in eight games this season.

“It has been a strange week this week and we did not really know what to expect,” stated Brookville coach Mike Hetrick following the victory. “We were hit with illness and injuries. Four players who start on both sides of the ball were out and another defensive player was out. However, our players responded well and earned the victory. We have a tough challenge at Oakwood next.”

Effectively playing with eight new players in the game, counting both sides of the ball, Brookville appeared a little sluggish, but also appeared undaunted in achieving the goal of a road victory.

Brookville got the opening kickoff and Tim Davis returned the ball to the 35. Brookville then unleashed a 12-play drive that covered 65 yards and took 6:18 off the clock. Tim Davis capped the drive with a two-yard plunge off right tackle. Jakob Wissinger booted the point after and Brookville was up 7-0.

Madison went three and out and Brookville started on the Devils 41. It took 3:27 to march the 59 yards for a touchdown, using seven plays. Keegan Mehr found Seth Hoover behind the defense in the corner of the end zone for an 18 yard touchdown pass. Wissinger was again perfect and it was now 14-0 with 19 seconds left in the first period.

Early in the second frame Madison was again forced to punt and a bad snap forced a hurried kick and it sailed out of bounds at the Mohawk 40. It took the Blue Devils four plays to reach the end zone. Lamb busted off a 15 yard dash up the middle. Shockley darted around the left side for nine yards to the 16. Davis powered to the 12. Here, Mehr kept the ball and rolled around the left end and scored just inside the pylon at the goal line. Wissinger was again true and it was 21-0 with 8:37 left in the first half.

The half ended at 21-0 but Brookville did have a fourth down stop on a 4th and one run by Madison as Aiden Heimer, Michael Maloon, and Mason Starnes stopped the Mohawk ball carrier well short of the line to gain.

Brookville forced a punt that was fair caught by Tim Davis at the Devils 46. On 4th and two Tim Davis took a hand-off from Mehr and sprinted around right end and raced all the way to the end zone. With 8:25 left in the third stanza Brookville led Madison 28-0 following the Wissinger boot.

Moments later a pass was deflected and Grady Lamb intercepted the ball for Brookville and returned it to midfield. However, the Devils were unable to move the ball and Jakob Wissinger booted his first ever punt for 37 yards with no return.

Madison was unable to move and a bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in the Mohawks punter being tackled by Vincent Brookshire at the two-yard line.

Kory Davis then scored a touchdown on the next play for the final touchdown of the game. Wissinger booted the PAT and Brookville led 35-0 with just 55 seconds left in the third quarter.

The game was completed with a running clock with no scoring in the final frame.

Brookville will travel to Oakwood Friday night to battle the Lumberjacks. Oakwood is a good team and will pose a huge challenge.

The Blue Devils gained no computer playoff points with the win, and very little points this week. The Blue Devils can enhance their position with victories in the final two games of the regular season and need to win to have a home playoff game.

Stats

Brookville had 279 yards of offense on 42 plays while Madison had 117 yards on 43 snaps. Brookville had 25 yards passing and a touchdown. Madison had 38 yards passing and an interception. Brookville churned out 254 yards rushing and allowed 79 yards on the ground. Brookville had five penalties for 40 yards and the Mohawks four for 25 yards. Brookville had one turnover a lost fumble, Madison had two turnovers, a fumble and interception. None of the turnovers resulted in points by the other team. The Blue Devils had 16 first downs and the Mohawks five.

The Blue Devils were 2/7 on 3rd downs and 2/5 on 4th downs. Madison was 1/11 on 3rd downs and 1/5 on 4th downs. Brookville was a perfect four for four in the red zone with four touchdowns. Madison had one red zone possession and lost the ball on a fumble. Brookville had the ball for 25:34 and Madison 22:26.

Individual stats for Brookville show Keegan Mehr two of three passing for 25 yards and a TD. Grady Lamb had a catch for seven yards and Seth Hoover one ball for 18 yards and a TD.

Rushing shows Tim Davis with 148 yards on 16 tries with two touchdowns. Grady Lamb had 49 yards on nine totes; Kory Davis 31 yards on six lugs and a TD; and Keegan Mehr with a touchdown and 11 yards on two carries.

Defense shows Grady Lamb with an interception and Dylan Starnes a fumble recovery. Tackles show Mason Starnes with 5.5; Grady Lamb five; Seth Hoover five; Dylan Starnes 4.5; Brody Gassaway and Michael Maloon four each; Vinny Brookshire and Eli Shockley 2.5 stops each.