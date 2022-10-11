Devils dominate Mohawks to earn 7th win

BROOKVILLE — It started on the opening kickoff and lasted the entire time the starters played as Brookville rolled over a young Madison Mohawk squad by winning 49-7 Friday night at Veterans Memorial Field at Brookville Stadium.

The win lifted Brookville to a record of 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in the SWBL West Division.

How dominate were the Blue Devils? Brookville never punted, and except for the final possession when a drive ended by taking the victory formation, Brookville scored every time they had the ball. The Blue Devils scored the first 49 points of the game, 42 coming in the first half. The Mohawks score came against Brookville JV players.

Tim Davis, the leading scorer in the SWBL, added to his lead with three more touchdowns, giving him 20 visits to the end zone this season. Brookville only attempted three passes and completed all of them. The Blue Devils also scored on special teams. Except for off a blocked kicked or fumble recovery return and a field goal Brookville has scored every way possible through the first eight games of the season.

Madison won the toss and deferred. Brookville made the Mohawks regret that decision in 12 seconds. Seth Hoover gathered the ball in at the 25-yard line, bolted across the field, then cut down the numbers in front of the Madison bench and went untouched for a touchdown. Grady Lamb booted the PAT, the first of seven for him in the game, and with 11:48 on the clock Brookville had taken a 7-0 lead.

Madison was only able to return the ensuing kickoff to the eight. Three plays later a punt and fair catch set Brookville up at the Mohawk 40-yard line. It took six plays for Brookville to score. Earning a third down conversion on a hard count that resulted in Madison jumping offside, Walt Adams then scampered 15 yards and six yards moving the ball to the five. Tim Davis then cut off tackle and scored giving Brookville a 14-0 lead at the 7:37 mark.

The Mohawks then drove the ball earning a pair of first downs. One came on a 4th down conversion on a run by Kwenton Rhodus. Getting to the Brookville 33, a pair of incomplete passes ended the drive.

Brookville took possession at the Blue Devils 33. The drive started with a 28 yard run by Tim Davis around the right end. Moments later Brookville faced a 3rd and 12. Keegan Mehr tossed a pass that Seth Hoover snagged near the sideline for a nine-yard gain. On fourth down Davis powered his way for eight yards and a first down. The quarter ended with Brookville facing a third and 13 at the Mohawk 27. The score was 14-0 Brookville.

Walt Adams took a hand—off and bolted around the end for 17 yards to the ten. Two plays later Eli Shockley scored from the two and Brookville led 21-0 after Lamb’s boot.

Following a three and out Brookville started at the Madison 45. A pass interference penalty moved the ball to the 30, then runs by Lamb, Adams, and Davis moved the ball to the 14. Here Davis rumbled for a touchdown, the final yards coming as the pile was pushed into the end zone. 7:22 showed on the clock and Brookville led 28-0.

Madison eschewed a punt on 4th and one at the 29 and a run was stuffed by Brookville’s defense. Starting at the Mohawk 29 Gabe King snagged a pass from Mehr for ten yards. Four runs moved the ball to the four where Shockley capped off the drive with a touchdown up the middle. The clock had 2:31 as the time and Brookville led 35-0.

The Blue Devils defense forced an intentional grounding call on a third down that forced a punt by the Mohawks. Brookville started at the Madison 44 following a punt.

1:05 remained in the half. Brookville was called for a false start. Mehr tossed a pass to Adams that would end at the 12. Adams caught the ball and made several dandy change of direction moves in running the ball to the 12. Here Davis struck again as he raced for a touchdown, his third of the game. Lamb booted the PAT and with 24 seconds left in the half Brookville led 42-0, scoring 28 points in the second frame.

The half would end at 42-0.

Madison got the ball to start the second half and with a running clock being in effect, the Mohawks drove to the Brookville eight-yard line. On 4th down a running play was stuffed by the Brookville defense for a two-yard loss and the Blue Devils took the ball.

Adams gained 15 on a sweep, then Lamb went up the gut for 12, Cole Crabtree gained a yard and then went around the end for a 62 yard touchdown romp and Brookville led 49-0 with 13 seconds left in the third stanza.

With back-ups playing defense the Mohawks would drive and score on a 30-yard scamper by Kaleb Miller. Gracie Tinkham booted the PAT for the Mohawks and the score was 49-7. The first points Madison has scored against Brookville since the 2005 season. The game would end with Brookville driving and taking a knee in victory formation at the Mohawk 33.

Stats from Aaron Crabtree show Brookville amassed 334 yards to 211 for Madison. Madison had 44 plays, Brookville 41. Brookville had 20 first downs and Madison 10. The Blue Devils had 278 yards passing and 56 rushing. The Mohawks had 69 passing and 142 rushing.

There were no turnovers in the game. Madison was 2/11 on 3rd downs and one of four on fourth downs. Brookville was 5/7 on 3rd downs and 1/1 on 4th downs. Brookville was penalized seven times for 85 yards and Madison seven times for 75 yards. Madison had the ball for 24:22 and Brookville 23:38. Brookville was five of five in the Red Zone, all touchdowns, and Madison was zero for one in the red zone.

Individual stats show Keegan Mehr was three for three passing for 56 yards. Walt Adams had a catch for 37 yards, Gabe King one for ten yards and Seth Hoover one for nine yards.

Rushing shows Walt Adams with 130 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. It was the first ever varsity 100-yard game for Adams rushing. Tim Davis amassed 94 yards in 11 carries and three touchdowns. Eli Shockley had a pair of touchdowns and 14 yards on five totes. Grady Lamb had 21 yards on three carries; Karl Karlson 18 yards on a pair of lugs; Dane Moore seven yards on two attempts; and Cole Crabtree two yards on as many carries. Seth Hoover had a 75-yard kickoff return to start the game.

Tackles were spread out. Vinny Brookshire and Karl Karlson each had 4.5 tackles. Seth Hoover had four stops; Eli Shockley four stops; Aiden Heimer three; Tim Davis earned three and a half stops; and with two each were Jordan Meyers, Walt Adams, and Grady Lamb.

Game notes from Brookville Football Historian Larry Myers show Brookville scored their 12,000th SWBL point in the game and 6,000th SWBL point at home in the game. It was the 11th time Brookville has scored 49 points; 13th time the difference was 42 points; 16th time the game total was 56 points; and 68th time the opponents scored seven points. Brookville is now 19-6 against the Mohawks and 8-4 at home.

Brookville will host Oakwood on Senior night this week. You can listen to the game on Brookvillesports.com beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.