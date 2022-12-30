Lady Devils hold off Franklin Monroe

PITSBURG — The Brookville Lady Devils took the lead late in the first quarter and never looked back in downing the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets 38-31 last week in Darke County.

The win was Brookville’s third of the season in nine contests. It was also the third win in the last four games for coach Stephany Hawkins crew. Brookville will be at Twin Valley South on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Brookville led 12-7 after the first period of play. Ashlee Haupt had seven points in the quarter with a three-point basket, a two-point basket and a pair of free throws. Hannah Hoops and Danielle Winner each scored a basket and Hunter Gardner made a free throw for Brookville. Lillie Shellabarger led the Jets with five points.

The Jets battled back in the second quarter, outscoring Brookville 12-10. Brookville led 22-13 before FM closed the quarter with seven points. Five different Jets each scored two points. Brookville’s ten points came from Gardner with a trifecta and Haupt with a pair of long-distance threes and a charity shot.

Despite struggling to score early in the third quarter Brookville extended the advantage to 30-21 after the third stanza. The Lady Devils defense was solid throughout the game and in the third frame allowed only two points. Meanwhile Brookville got a trifecta from Hannah Hoops and five points from Danielle Winner who worked hard inside.

In the final frame Brookville saw the Jets get within five a couple of times before securing the win with free throws in the final minute from Jackie Fye and Sophie Brooks. Brooks had three points in the period, Fye two, and Haupt added three points. The Jets again had five different players with two points each.

Stats show that defense by both teams was the story of the game. Brookville shot 27 percent on 12 of 44 from the field, including five of 18 from behind the three-point line. FM shot 16.7 percent making nine of 54 tries including zero for eight from long distance. The Jets were 13 of 18 from the foul line and Brookville was nine of 17 from the charity stripe. Each team snagged 36 rebounds, Fm had 19 on the offensive end and Brookville 21 on the defensive end. Brookville had 10 assists, 12 steals and 20 turnovers. FM had four assists, nine steals and 17 turnovers.

FM was led in scoring by Lillie Shellabarger with seven points, all in the first half, and Madison Henninger with six markers.

Brookville stats show Haupt with 17 points and five rebounds.

Danielle Winner scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds.

Hannah Hoops was outstanding. The senior had the best game in her varsity career. Hoops had five points; snared 10 rebounds, six off the offensive glass; dished out five assists; had a pair of steals and had one blocked shot.

Hunter Gardner had four points, grabbed two boards, had an assist, and had a pair of steals.

Jackie Fye scored two points; both were clutch free throws that iced the game for Brookville. Fye also grabbed five rebounds, had an assist and two steals.

Sophie Brooks scored three points but snagged five rebounds, had two steals and dished out an assist.

Lauren Eller snared four rebounds and had two assists. Mallory Hoover was solid on defense.