Devils Mat Men fall to William Mason

MASON — Brookville’s varsity wrestling team lost 53-24 last Wednesday at Mason. William Mason has the largest enrollment in the state among public schools with 3,529 students.

According to the match summary there were a pair of bouts in the 106 weight class. Jack Hayden (Mason) scored a 9-6 decision over Hunter Gibson.

Also at 106 Hayden Jones (Brookville) won by a fall (1:00) over Hayden.

At 113 Khayden Jacobs (Brookville) won by a fall (1:11) over Cannen McBerry.

120: Tanner Sampson (Brookville) won by a fall (4:15) over Andrew Pitcher.

126: Marsel Sabirdjanov (Mason) scored a 14-1 major decision against Logan Jones.

132: Mitchell McMillen (Mason) won by a fall (1:43) over Alex Richardson.

144: Luke Dolan (Brookville) won by a fall (3:49) against Joshua Ullom.

150: Nate Overly (Mason) scored a 12-2 major decision over Jacob Holland.

157: Waylon West (Mason) won by a fall (1:04) against Lucas Horn.

165: Ben Hart (Mason) won by a fall (1:25) against Sam Norby.

175: Sam Libby (Mason) won by a fall(0;46) over Luke Rutherford.

190: Kameron Dennsion (Mason) won by a fall (0:28) over Jordan Long.

215: Omar Khalil (Mason) won by a fall (1:23) against Von Price.

285: Jordan MacFarland (Mason) won by a fall (3:07) over Trenton Brooks.

One week earlier the Devils pinned a 63-15 loss on Greenville.

106: Hunter Gibson (Brookville) won by a fall (0:32) over Jack Suter.

113: Hayden Jones (Brookville) won by a fall (2:35) against Avery Meade.

120: Khayden Jacobs (Brookville) won by a fall (2:02) versus Ashton Noggle.

126: Tanner Sampson (Brookville) won by a fall (4:55) over Juan Gutierrez.

132: Logan Jones (Brookville) won by fall (5:00) over Ethan Dues.

138: William Bush (Greenville) scored a 9-2 decision over Alex Richardson.

144: Quinton Roger (Greenville) won by a fall (1:20) over Seth Hoover.

150: Luke Dolan (Brookville) scored an 11-9 decision against Caiden Chrysler.

157: Branson Esterline (Brookville) won by a fall (3:54) over Peyton McCartney.

165: Jacob Holland (Brookville) won by a fall (3:20) against Hunter Harter.

175: Payton Parsons (Greenville) won by a fall (2:00) over Aiden Sheridan.

190: Austin Lackey (Brookville) won by a fall (0:54) over Cameron Preece.

215: Von Price (Brookville) won by a fall (0:47) over Jaxon Wombolt.

285: Bronson Stacy (Brookville) won by a fall (1:48) over Andrew Winner.

The Devils return to action when they compete in the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament Dec. 27 and 28 at Butler High School.

Ron Nunnari can be reached at (937) 684-9124, or via email at [email protected]