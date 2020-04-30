Clayton to open government center May 4

CLAYTON — In accordance with Governor DeWine’s plans in reopening the state of Ohio, the City of Clayton Government Offices will be opening back up to normal operational hours and administrative employee staffing levels starting on Monday, May 4.

In the city’s continued efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the public is encouraged to continue calling the government offices at (937) 836-3500 to speak to staff if they have any questions or issues which need to be addressed.

City staff can also be contacted electronically during this time through the general email, askclayton@clayton.oh.us, or they may email departments directly using the city directory listed on the city’s website.

“The Administrative office lobby will be open to the general public in the event residents need to speak directly to staff, but we continue to encourage everyone to follow the governor’s recommended steps including wearing masks to assist in limiting the spread of the coronavirus,” said Jack Kuntz, public information officer/director of development.

The pro-shop at Meadowbrook will be open for golfer check in. Additionally, although Clayton parks continue to be open to be enjoyed by the community, city playsets and swing sets will remain closed until further notice.

All other city buildings will continue to be closed to visitors.

The Janice Ward Center and the Meadowbrook at Clayton event facility will continue to be closed to the general public at this time.

The City of Clayton will continue to monitor the governor’s orders in determining when these facilities will be opened back up to the general public.