Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, May 30, Union Report 20-042542: Jachelle A. Henderson, 31, of Dayton 45419, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to maintain marked lanes of travel. She registered at .177 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to a family member.

Union Report 20-042632: An unknown subject sprayed painted an obscene message on the driver’s door of a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Marrett Farm Rd.

Union Report 20-042647: Police responded to the 3300 block of Phillipsburg-Union Rd. about a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked behind a tree line behind a church. As an officer approached the vehicle on foot it began to pull away and accelerated quickly through the grass toward the roadway. The vehicle entered the roadway and drove east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle passed a vehicle on the right and nearly struck a parked car and ran the red light at State Route 48. The vehicle attempted to turn onto Main Street but went wide and struck the stone retaining wall bring the vehicle to a stop. A female driver exited the vehicle and was ordered to put her hands on the vehicle but collapsed unconscious. Medics were requested. She was transported to Grandview Hospital. Loretta N. Branham, 30, of Dayton 45417, was charged with reckless operation, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, driving under suspension and failure to control. A court summons was issued.

Union Report 20-042673: Garrett L. Stewart, 22, of Union, was charged with dog running at large. He was issued a court summons.

Sunday, May 31, Union Report 20-042908: Burglary was reported in the 3300 block of Phillipsburg-Union Rd. Unknown subjects cut and removed copper pipe from the basement and placed them in a trash can which was found at the rear of the property. A set of bolt cutters and a gray yard glove were found and sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Monday, June 1, Englewood Report 20-043072: A resident reported that even though she was in possession of her credit card someone had obtained her account number and had made a purchase for more than $176 at a Target store. She was reimbursed by her bank and she was issued a new card.

Englewood Report 20-043104: A pair of boys, ages 10 and 11, were charged with arson in the 700 block of Hile Lane. They set a bush on fire and destroyed it with the fire spreading to an adjacent privacy fence. Both boys’ parents arrived an took custody of their children and contacted the property owner to arrange repair of the fence.

Englewood Report 20-043111: Elaine M. Olson, 60, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs after dog bit an Amazon delivery driver in the hand. She was issued a court summons. The driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment.

Englewood Report 20-043149: An unknown subject smashed the front and rear driver’s side windows on a vehicle parked at Thunderbowl and removed an Amazon Kindle Fire.

Tuesday, June 2, Englewood Report 20-043281: Brandon M. Jackson, 28, of Dayton 45410, was charged with theft at Meijer. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Englewood Report 20-043321: An unknown subject spray painted the concrete drainage ditch in the 300 block of Westerly Hills.

Report 20-043375: Narinder Singh, 30, at large, was charged with violating a protection order in the 200 block of Eller Ave. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Tuesday, June 2, Union Report 20-043379: Theft by deception was reported in the 700 block of Beery Blvd.

Thursday, June 4, Englewood Report 20-043658: An officer observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of Winnimac Avenue without a license plate. The officer pulled behind the vehicle which came to a stop on Bonnycastle. A subject jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The officer approached two other subjects still in the vehicle. The rear passenger appeared to have been in a fight. He had blood on his clothes and several lacerations on his face. He provided the officer with a fake name. After obtaining the correct name Jesse J. Alexander, 26, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant and was also charged with obstructing official business. He was transported to jail.

Englewood Report 20-043680: Police responded to the 4100 block of Kinsey Rd. on the report of a crash involving a possible intoxicated driver. Officer found a red Ford Fiesta with heavy front end damage with both air bags deployed that struck a parked car which caused it to roll forward and strike a vehicle in front of it. Shane C. Denlinger, 32, of Trotwood, was charged with driving while under the influence, refusal of a breath test and failure to control. He was issued a court summons and released to his family.

Englewood Report 20-043878: Kristi M. Ashmore, 30, of Dayton 45410, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to jail.

Thursday, June 4, Union Report 20-043862: Jordan A. Brazina, 22, of Union, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of marijuana. She was issued a court summons.

Friday, June 5, Clayton Report 20-000463: An unknown subject entered an open garage in the 10300 block of Haber Rd. during the overnight hours of June 3 and removed a set of golf clubs (Callaway driver, TaylorMade Irons and three wood) valued at $1,500 from the back of a pickup.

Clayton Report 20-000464: A resident of Roblar Hills Drive reported that while she was in a nursing home rehab center her step-daughter and her 15-year-old daughter stayed at her residence. The resident discovered that approximately $10,000 worth of jewelry was missing along with other items valued at $995.

Clayton Report 20-000466: A resident in the 200 block of Westbrook Rd. stated that after getting out of the shower he discovered that someone had thrown a rock at his front window causing one of the panes of glass to break.

Clayton Report 20-000467: Breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Shadywood Dr. Police had responded to the same home early in the day when a neighbor observed two subjects in the home who opened the garage door and hid behind a bush when they noticed a neighbor looking at them. The home was previously broken into on June 1 when a window on the left side of the front door was smashed. Today, the window to the right of the door was smashed. A toolbox and tools were removed, and other tools and material were found piled up at the end of the garage.

Sunday, June 7, Clayton Report 20-000470: A threats complaint was filed in the 4900 block of Scotthills Dr.

Clayton Report 20-000471: Trotwood Police advised that a car was stopped in the southbound lanes of Salem Avenue near Westbrook Road with multiple females yelling outside the vehicle. An officer parked in the lot RSVP Lounge responded to the scene but by the time he arrived the vehicle was gone. The officer later learned the females had been pepper sprayed by security at RSVP because they were attempting to start a fight. While returning to RSVP another officer advised that there was a fight in the parking lot. Officers from other jurisdictions arrived to assist. The party causing the problem was made to leave. A few minutes later the owner of RSVP came outside to report that a fight had broken out inside. Officers cleared out the bar and forced everyone to leave.

Clayton Report 20-000472: A 2015 Chrysler 200 was reported stolen in the 3500 block of Honeybrook Ave. It was later involved in a crash in Dayton at N. Gettysburg Avenue and Prescott Drive and towed by Sandy’s Towing.

Clayton Report 20-000474: An illegal open burn was investigated on Hacker Road. A written warning was issued, and the homeowner extinguished the fire.

Clayton Report 20-000475: Officers from Perry Twp., Clay Twp. and Clayton were dispatched to the area of Westbrook and Diamond Mill roads on the report of a male and female fighting in the roadway. A Clay Twp. officer found the male suspect in his vehicle and made a traffic stop. The Perry Twp. officer located the female in the 8800 block of Westbrook Rd. The female advised they had been arguing her boyfriend slammed on the brakes causing her head to hit the windshield. She was 21 weeks pregnant but refused medical treatment. The male related the same story and said his girlfriend had struck him in the left side of the head. The officer observed blood on the left side of his face. He refused medical treatment. Both parties refused to press charges.

Sunday, June 7, Englewood Report 20-044541: Peggy S. Sutherland, 40, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer and was arrested on a warrant out of Greene County for shoplifting. She was transported to jail.

Englewood Report 20-044550: A female subject reported leaving her wallet on top of the hand dryer in the restroom at Sunoco. When she returned the wallet was missing. It contained a picture from her prom, an Ohio driver’s license, military I.D. card, Social Security card, Visa credit card and approximately $15 cash.

Sunday, June 7, Union Report: Meghan M. Smith, 21, of Vandalia, was charged with no operator’s license, possession of marijuana and open container. She was issued a court summons.

Monday, June 8, Clayton Report 20-000476: Burglary and an assault was reported at an apartment in the 7900 block of N. Main St. Police arrived to find a female waiting outside with numerous lacerations on her nose and face. She advised she awoke to find the father of her 2-year-old standing over her. They had argued on the phone earlier in the day when she advised him that she was dating someone new. She got out of bed and tried to escort the male out of the apartment and they began to fight. Jared K. Valentine, 34, of Dayton 45405, was charged with domestic violence. Sheriff’s deputies attempted to locate Valentine at his residence but the male subject inside refused to open the door or to identify himself.

Wednesday, June 10, Clayton Report 20-000483: A trespassing complaint was filed in the 6500 block of Rangeview Dr. The subject was later found in Northview Park and issued a trespass warning.

Clayton Report 20-000485: A lost or stolen cell phone was reported in the 4500 block of Seville Dr.

Clayton Report 20-000486: An Amazon driver attempting to back out of a driveway on Old Salem Road rolled into the yard and in doing so damaged the driveway. An Amazon logistics supervisor stated that the company’s insurance company would contact the homeowner regarding the damage.

Thursday, June 11, Clayton Report 20-000488: The theft of three bottles of wine was reported at United Dairy Farmers.

Clayton Report 20-000490: Police responded to the 5100 block of Old Salem Rd. on the report of a pat occurred theft. The victim stated that at approximately 2:29 a.m. on June 9 his Ring doorbell camera captured footage of a vehicle drive up the driveway and then leave by cutting through his yard. A small toolbox and tools valued at $300 was removed from the bed of the victim’s pickup.