June City Beautiful Award winner

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood City Beautiful Award winner for June is Nancy Beckman located at 7 Magnolia Drive.

Beckman has made lots of improvements to her home over the years. Her home is very well maintained and the landscaping is well suited for a shady area.

Also pictured is Festival and Arts Commission Member, Jerri Amos (right).

The City of Englewood recognizes and applauds the efforts of city residents who have enhanced the beauty of their neighborhood and community by making improvements to their property or home.

Please participate by nominating your Englewood neighbor or friends for the monthly ‘City Beautiful Award.’ Nomination forms are available at the Englewood Government Center or on the city website.