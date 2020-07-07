Kevin M. O’Boyle obituary

ENGLEWOOD — Kevin M. O’Boyle, age 57 of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1962 in Binghamton, New York to the late Jack and Ruthe (Bulger) O’Boyle.

He is survived by his sister, Karen (Don) Saettel; nephew, Ryan Saettel; niece, Meaghan Saettel; special friend, Barb Broomhall and numerous church family members, community friends and colleagues.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, 45439) where a memorial service will begin at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pink Ribbon Girls (15 S. 2nd St., Tipp City, OH 45371), in Kevin’s memory.