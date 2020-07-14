Over $1.9 million secured for local schools

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) announced the State Controlling Board has approved the release of coronavirus relief aid to support local schools preparing for the start of the upcoming school year.

“This financial support is crucial for our schools as they prepare to transition back to the classroom this fall,” said Plummer.

The school aid is being distributed based on enrollment, with additional funding to support students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, as well as transportation obligations.

According to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for a variety of needs, including protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation, and remote learning.

Area school districts will receive the following support under the plan approved by the State Controlling Board:

• Brookville Local – $72,062

• Northmont City – $253,893

• Huber Heights City – $294,720

• Vandalia-Butler City – $138,853

• Mad River Local – $209,312

• Dayton City – $860,470

• Northridge Local – $96,117

State Representative Phil Plummer is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 40th District, which encompasses portions of Montgomery County.