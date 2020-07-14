Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, June 26, Englewood Report 20-049387: Christy E. Woodward, 41, of Franklin, was arrested on a warrant through Warren County for probation violation and was also charged with theft at Meijer. Woodward was taken into custody and turned over to a Warren County deputy.

Friday, June 26, Union Report 20-049079: Allen E. West, 60, of Springfield, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding and was arrested on a warrant out of Miamisburg for a traffic offense. He was transported to jail.

Sunday, June 28, Union Report 20-049510: Tyler J. Wilson, 30, of West Milton, was charged with open container, driving while under the influence and driver under suspension – failure to reinstate. He was issued a court summons and released to a friend.

Monday, June 29, Englewood Report 20-049880: Phillip J. Lassiter, 33, of Englewood was charged with control of dogs and issued a court summons.

Englewood Report 20-049896: A resident reported an unauthorized charge on her credit card. She requested a police report so her funds could be refunded.

Monday, June 29, Union Report 20-049829: An unknown subject stole a Remington handgun from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 700 block of Beery Blvd.

Tuesday, June 30, Englewood Report 20-050110: Tyrae R. Bailey, 38, of Trotwood, was charged with assault in the 200 block of Porter Dr. He was issued a court summons.

Englewood Report 20-050139: The theft of a handgun was reported on Meadow Thrush Dr.

Englewood Report 20-050355: Michael R. Starbuck, 54, of West Carrollton, was charged with animal care after his dog was found tethered to gas pipes outside of Meijer in 85 degree heat for at least 20 minutes. Two good Samaritans gave the dog water. Starbuck said he didn’t see anything wrong with what he did. He was issued a court summons.

Englewood Report 20-050383: Denee L. Williams, 33, of Englewood, was charged with endangering children for leaving her 7-year-old son home alone while she was at work. She was issued a court summons.

Tuesday, June 30, Union Report 20-050077: A 17-year-old male was charged with speeding, possession of marijuana and underage possession of tobacco. He was issued a court summons.

Thursday, July 2, Englewood Report 20-050573: Menacing was reported at Miami Valley North Hospital. The victim refused to press charges.

Friday, July 3, Englewood Report 20-050786: Brianna L. Christian, 26, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct at the Hampton Inn and transported to jail.

Englewood Report 20-050860: Larry D. Nester, 26, of Clayton, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons.

Englewood Report 20-050880: A stolen wallet was reported at Kroger.

Friday, July 3, Union Report 20-050840: James A. Hall, 39, of Union, was charged with driving under suspension and was arrested on three warrants; one on a probation violation on charges of breaking and entering; one for felony drug possession; and one for an additional count of breaking and entering. He was transported to jail.

Sunday, July 5, Englewood Report 20-051213: Lester J. Davis, 41, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to control. He registered at .164 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to his girlfriend.

Englewood Report 20-051347: William E. Calhoun, 57, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was issued a court summons.

Englewood Report 20-051395: Unknown subjects stole seven landscape lights that shine different colors upward onto a home in the 4000 block of Gateway Dr. The lights were valued at $15 each.

Monday, July 6, Clayton Report 20-000593: A burglary was investigated on Moorewood Circle. A 65 inch Vizio TV with an Amazon Firestick connected to it appeared to be the only item taken. The resident advised a utility company and a tree service had been on her property while she was gone.

Clayton Report 20-000594: Police responded to the 8100 block of Hoke Road on the report of passenger in a vehicle that had overdosed. A good Samaritan was performing CPR on the female subject and police administered two doses of Narcan. Englewood medics arrived and removed a plastic bag from the female’s left pocket that contained a crystal like substance. Police seized pills and a cap to a syringe found in the vehicle. Medics transported the female to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment. The driver and vehicle were released.

Clayton Report 20-000596: Regina A. Edwards, 52, of Clayton, was charged with menacing in the 5400 block of Westbrook Rd. and transported to jail.

Tuesday, July 7, Clayton Report 20-000597: Emerson D. Combs, Sr., 37, of Dayton 45402, was arrested on a felony warrant after being pulled over for driving without headlights on at 11:22 p.m. He was transported to jail.

Clayton Report 20-000598: A 15-year-old male was charged with theft on Hacker Road after stealing a $54 food order from a Papa John’s delivery driver. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Clayton Report 20-000600: The theft of an Amazon delivery package was reported in the 7200 block of Pineland Trail. A surveillance camera revealed that two minutes after the package was delivered a thin white male, possibly in his late 30s, with tattoos on his arms and legs, large blonde mustache, wearing a blue and red shirt with a large diamond design, stole the package and ran back to a dark green or black vehicle occupied by a heavy set white female and fled the scene.

Clayton Report 20-000601: A 14-year-old female was charged with assault in the 4300 block of Honeybrook Ave., at Hope Haven for Girls group home. She was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment.

Clayton Report 20-000602: A female resident in the 4300 block of Honeybrook Ave. tried to de-escalate the fight mentioned in Report 20-000601 by offering a hug to one of the girls. The girl reacted violently by slapping and hitting the resident in the face. The resident refused to press charges.

Wednesday, July 8, Clayton Report 20-000604: The theft of a Ruger Model 9E handgun from a nightstand was reported in the 5400 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Road. The victim believes his girlfriend might have stolen the gun.

Clayton Report 20-000605: A domestic dispute was investigated in the 7900 block of N. Main St. No charges were filed.

Thursday, July 9, Clayton Report 20-000611: A 15-year-old male was charged with being unruly and felony theft after stealing five of his grandfather’s credit cards, some of which were used to make unauthorized purchases. He was transported to the juvenile detention center.

Clayton Report 20-000612: Fraud was reported on Scothills Drive where a resident that is still being paid by their employer was notified that someone had filed an unemployment claim in her name.