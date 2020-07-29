Perry Township meeting to be held online

PERRY TWP. — In Accordance with Ohio’s Revised Order for Business Guidance and Social Distancing dated May 29, the August 11 Perry Township Board of Trustees meeting will be held online and by phone at 7 pm.

Meetings can be attended in several ways:

• Browser client with computer audio

• Browser client with dial in audio

• Zoom application with dial in audio

• Zoom application with computer audio

• Audio only by dialing in

The URL for the meeting is: https://bit.ly/32ZLW1G

Meeting ID: 871 7985 7141

For dialing in, the following numbers can be used:

• (646) 558-8656

• (312) 626-6799

• (720) 707-2699

• (253) 215-8782

Please contact the township administrative office (937) 833-3045 or email at offices@perrytownship-mcoh.org if you have any questions.