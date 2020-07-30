Northmont employee positive for Covid-19

CLAYTON — Northmont City Schools has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member has not been in contact with any students but has worked with other staff. Employees who were in contact with the staff member have been notified and are to stay home for an asymptomatic 14-day period or provide a negative coronavirus test.

Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County has also been notified for further guidance.

As an extra precaution, areas where the employee was working have been sanitized according to guidelines from Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County.