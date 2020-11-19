Brookville man arrested for child porn

BROOKVILLE — Matthew D. Seery, 36, of Brookville, was arrested Thursday on a warrant on indictment for 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, felonies of the second degree, and 28 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, felonies of the fifth degree.

The arrest came about as the result of an investigation launched on May 4 when Brookville Police were notified by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which provided a tip involving child pornography with the suspect believed to be a resident of Brookville.

On May 5 within 24 hours, Judge James Piergies of Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division, signed a search warrant that was executed at Seery’s residence.

On Nov. 19 the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned a warrant on indictment against Seery, who was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

“The City of Brookville Police Department would like to thank members of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force as well as investigators from the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office who assisted with this lengthy investigation,” said Brookville Police Chief Doug Jerome. “The safety of our residents is paramount, especially our children. Additionally, none of the victims of these crimes are believed to be residents in our community.”