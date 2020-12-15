Reports from local area police departments

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Nov. 30, Englewood Report 20-088871: Bradley E. Lowrie, 52, of Fairborn, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons and released.

Englewood Report 20-088890: Michael P. Blair, 36, of Vandalia, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons and released.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, Union Report 20-089360: Police responded to the 100 block of Preakness on the report of a dog biting another dog causing an injury. The victims stated that their dog was in the back yard tied to its tether when a medium sized dog entered the yard and began to attack it. The victim’s took their dog to an emergency veterinary clinic with injuries to its esophagus. Olivia M. Gnagey, 27, of Union, was charged with vicious dog with bite, animals running at large and valid dog tags required. She was issued a court summons.

Thursday, Dec. 3, Englewood Report 20-089726: An unknown subject stole a large inflatable Christmas decoration from a yard in the 200 block of Brookwood Dr. The decoration was of Snoopy driving a Zamboni valued at $199.

Friday, Dec. 4, Clayton Report 20-001202: Police were dispatched to the 5100 block of W. Wenger Rd. on a traffic crash. Bystanders stated a male driving a 2021 Hyundai Accent involved in the crash fled north on foot and his whereabouts were unknown. A female driving a 2014 Mazda was observed walking through the front yard. Police called out to her but she walked to the rear of the property. An officer traced her path but could not find her. The officer noticed the rear door to the garage was broken and had a sheet secured to it. The officer heard a noise in the garage and called out to the female and she responded. She identified herself but could not explain what had happened. Her movements were slow; she appeared disheveled, was uneasy on her feet and smelled of an alcoholic beverage. Englewood Medics arrived and transported to Miami Valley Hospital North. Officers could not determine the location of the accident, but after the crash both vehicles went off the north side of the road and ran over a mailbox. The mailbox had the name of the driver who fled the scene on it. The female, Casey D. Breining, 25, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and issued a court summons.

Clayton Report 20-001205: Felony theft was reported in the 7800 block of Allison Ave. The victims stated that an unknown subject had taken $22,968 from their KeyBank savings account via five separate PayPal transactions on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. The couple did not discover the transactions until the evening of Dec. 3 when they received their bank statement in the mail. KeyBank requested a police report and advised the victims their money would be transferred back into their account within seven to ten business days.

Clayton Report 20-001206: Security cameras at Dollar General captured footage of an unknown black male wearing a black jacket, black pants and blue shirt conceal three Tide laundry products beneath his coat and exit the store without paying. He fled in an unknown direction.

Englewood Report 20-089943: Chelsea N. Green, 24, of Englewood, was charged with theft (beer) at Marathon. She was issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, Dec. 5, Englewood Report 20-090160: A light blue 1995 Chevy 1500 pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of a residence in 800 block of Arcadia Blvd. The victim stated he backed the truck into his driveway and placed a brick under one tire to keep the truck from sliding down the driveway. At approximately midnight he checked the property to make sure everything was locked. At 4 a.m. his wife advised him the truck was no longer in the driveway. Police found shattered glass in the yard near where the driver’s door was located as well as the frame to the window as well as a punched out handle door lock. Brick dust and broken piece of brick were found in the driveway indicating the brick had been run over.

Sunday, Dec. 6, Clayton Report 20-001213: A motorist came to the police department to report that while traveling east on Interstate 70 near Crestway Drive an unknown object struck the windshield causing a one and a half inch circular fracture in the lower left hand side of the windshield. Neither he nor his wife saw what hit the windshield or what direction it came from. They asked if any reports had been filed about someone throwing objects from the State Route 49 overpass; however, no calls were on file.

Monday, Dec. 7, Clayton Report 20-001217: Theft was reported at Dollar General where an unknown black male wearing a grey beanie, a gray jacket, a white Chicago Bulls T-shirt and light colored camo pants exited the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying. An employee confronted the male in the parking lot asking if he had paid for the items. He said he had but that he had thrown out the receipt. He was asked to come back into the store and he said he would after he finished loading the merchandise into his vehicle. He left the shopping cart in the parking lot and fled in a red van with no rear license plate.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, Clayton Report 20-001222: A strong-arm robbery was reported in the parking lot of Styles Barber Shop. A female victim advised that she used to work at Revive Salon and Spa and when she left the business she owed the owner $92 for booth rental an acrylic nail powder. She stated the owner had been calling her about the money and had come to her residence in attempt to collect the funds. She informed the owner she would pay her as soon as she received her first check from her new job. When the victim got off an RTA bus near Styles Barber Shop her former boss confronted her in the parking lot and told her she wanted her money. She began to shove the victim. She eventually grabbed the victim’s personal Apple i-Phone and also tried to grad her business phone and a set of headphones. She then threw the victim to the ground, took the victim’s book bag and removed $43 from the victim’s wallet and kept the victim’s cell phone. She then walked across the street and fled in a maroon Chevy. The robbery was captured on the barber shop’s security camera. Other officers attempted to locate the suspect at her business without success.

Thursday, Dec. 10, Clayton Report 20-001227: Fraud was reported on Mount Royal Drive.