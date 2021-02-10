Brookville teen indicted for child pornography

Staff report

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Feb.10 that Jonathan D. Pearson, 19, of Brookville, has been indicted for possessing child pornography.

On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) reported to the Brookville Police Department that Pearson was suspected of sending and receiving child pornography.

Officers went to Pearson’s residence and executed a search warrant, taking Pearson’s computers and storage devices. The computers were turned over to an investigator with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office who conducted a forensic search of the equipment.

Multiple images of prepubescent and young children in various sexually explicit poses were located on the storage devices seized from the residence.

Feb. 10, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Pearson for:

• 26 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor

• 13 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity‐Oriented Material or Performance

• Eight counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor

“This case is an example of the positive results of cooperation between my office, the Brookville Police Department, and ICAC in identifying those who peddle in child porn. It is critical to hold child pornographers accountable in order to protect children,” Heck stated.

Pearson will be arraigned on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.