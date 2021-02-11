Look at Brookville: Mr. & Mrs. B.F. Greenblat

Staff report

BROOKVILLE — In 1919 the Brookville Department Store opened for business at 10 Market Street. In 1939 the store handled famous brands, such as Style Mart and Curlee Clothes for men; Goldette, Loomcraft and Moraine for women. They also sold Endicott-Johnson shoes.

Mrs. Greenblat had years of experience in this line of work, having worked from the age of nine, in her father’s store in West Milton before coming to Brookville.

Mr. Greenblat was born in Kieve, Russia. At nine years of age, he was apprenticed to a merchant tailor in that town and served three years at this trade without any salary whatsoever. In the fourth year he was paid fifty dollars a year.

At the age of 14, he left his home town and worked in many small towns until he had saved enough money to come to America. He landed at New York, after 14 days at sea. He got a job in New York at $15 per week and worked from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Finally he was promoted to a designer of ladies ready-to-wear clothes.

In 1907 he left his job for a short visit with his brother, who then lived in Columbus, Ohio. His brother persuaded him to stay in Columbus. In that year a factory was opened in Chillocothe to manufacture ladies clothing and he secured a job there.

After two years with this factory, Mr. Greenblat opened his own store, which he operated for many years. After getting married, he decided to move to a larger city and Columbus was selected.

He again opened his own store and was successful in securing only the most discriminating patrons. Gradually his health began to fail and he was advised by his doctor to move to the country. He chose Brookville and he was very prominent in all the civic affairs of the community.

All information and the photo for this Look at Brookville article were supplied by the Brookville Historical Society. Do you have a photo or historical information to share or add? Please contact the Brookville Historical Society at 937-833-0285 or email to info@brookvillehistory.org