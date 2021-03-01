Clayton man indicted for child porn

DAYTON — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Monday that Paul Joseph Leibold, 53, of Clayton, has been indicted on counts in connection to possessing child pornography and uploading child pornography to social media.

The Clayton Police Department was notified by the Department of Homeland Security that child pornography was uploaded to the social media application ‘Kik’ from an IP address that was located in Clayton.

An investigation determined the IP address belonged to Leibold. A search warrant was issued and Leibold’s cell phone was forensically examined by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Chief Investigator, Kerry Smoot. The examination revealed a number of pornographic images depicting children.

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

• Five counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor

• Six counts of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity‐Oriented Material or Performance

“Through the cooperation of the Department of Homeland Security, the Clayton Police Department, and my office, we were able to identify and locate this pornographer and pedophile,” Heck stated. “Those persons who share child pornography on the Internet need to understand that we will identify them, find them, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. They face not only prison time, but must also register as a sex offender.”

A warrant has been issued for Leibold’s arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 16 at 8:30 a.m.