Moyer and Tracey qualify for state

KETTERING — After a long, grueling season marred by one mandated quarantine for the team due to Covid-19, the Northmont wrestling team had two athletes emerge from district to qualify for the state tournament.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the state tournament is being held at various locations by division instead of at one location for all divisions. The Division I state tournament will be held Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, 14 at Hilliard Darby High School. The tournament starts at 10 a.m. both days.

Miles Moyer (145 pounds) and Phil Tracey (220 pounds) both placed fourth in the respective weight divisions to earn a trip to state.

Tracey opted not to compete in the match for third place after aggravating an injury he sustained prior to the start of the season and took fourth place by default.

Tracey tweaked the injury Friday night, but came back on Saturday to score a 9-0 major decision over Jarett Shavers of Wayne in the consolation semifinal. That victory guaranteed Tracey a state berth. To avoid possibly aggravating his leg injury further he opted to sit out the next match.

“We are happy that we have two kids that are quality wrestlers that are going to represent Northmont at state,” said Northmont coach Brad Statzer. “Miles Moyer at 145 placed fourth and Phil Tracey also placed fourth after medically defaulting coming back a few months after breaking his femur in a rugby match. It shows his determination and grit to come back and wrestle a high level in sectional and district. It is pretty incredible and proof of his character.

“Miles Moyer worked from the beginning of the year and fought through a couple of injuries and always improved,” Statzer continued. “His offense from neutral was spot on this weekend.”

Moyer earned First Team GWOC honors and was also named First Team All-GMVWA and Tracey earned Third Team GWOC. Tracey was only 2-1 when he garnered Third Team status.

“If he didn’t have that injury he would probably been pretty high in the rankings in the state,” Statzer noted. “We are happy that we had a season and we were fortunate enough to qualify ten kids to district this year including a few freshmen and a lot of sophomores. Payton Lupton wrestled today and it didn’t go as planned, but we look for big things to come in the future for him as well.”

Lupton pinned Austin Papalios of Beavercreek (5:21) in the opening round of district. In the quarterfinal he lost by a fall (2:20) to Kaleb Gelter of Milford. That kicked Lupton into the second consolation round where he won by a fall (4:01) vs. Josef Schlade of Centerville.

In the third consolation round, Lupton lost by a 19-12 decision to Khamil Addul of Colerain to end his district appearance.

Moyer opened district by scoring a 9-2 decision over Kaelon Lawson-West of Miamisburg. In the quarterfinal match Moyer lost by a fall in 3:12 to Maclain Morency of LaSalle. That put Moyer in the second consolation bracket where he scored an 11-2 major decision over Waylon West of Mason.

Moyer went on to score an 8-2 decision over Aiden Tangeman of Sidney in the third consolation bracket. In the consolation semifinal Moyer scored a 9-7 decision over Brandon Sperry of Fairfield.

In the battle for third place Moyer faced Morency of LaSalle again, this time losing by a 13-2 major decision to place fourth overall.

Tracey opened the tournament winning by a fall in 1:41 over Vaughn Pence of Loveland. In the quarterfinal Tracey lost a 12-9 decision to Myles Johnson of Springboro. In the second round of consolation Tracey scored a hard-fought 2-1 decision over Kevin Kornau of Lakota East.

Tracy then pinned Jamell Smith of Xenia in 2:35 in the third consolation bracket and went to score the 9-0 major decision over Shavers in the consolation semifinal match to guarantee a state berth.

Seven other Northmont wrestlers competed at district.

Noah Allen (113) lost an 8-2 decision in the first round to Brett Hogan of Loveland. Allen scored an 8-5 decision over Hunter Smith of Fairfield in the first consolation bracket. Allen then lost by a fall in 4:30 to Bryan Hertel of West Clermont.

Drake Givens (120) lost by a fall in 55 seconds to David Gelman if Moeller in the tournament’s first round. He then lost by a 6-3 decision to Brock Gibson of Mason in consolation.

Brennan Wilson (126) lost by a fall in 2:25 to Dustin Norris of LaSalle. Wilson scored a 10-7 decision over Freddy Tallarigo of Oak Hills in consolation then lost by a fall in 2:03 to Will Dixon of St. Xavier.

Cameron Mockbee (138) lost by a fall in 1:38 to Eugene Harney of Sycamore. He then lost by a fall in 52 seconds to Hunter Martin of Beavercreek.

Noah Wilkins (152) won by a fall in 2:35 over Andrew Thamann of Elder. In the quarterfinal Wilkins lost by a 16-0 technical fall Luke Marsh of Lebanon. In consolation Wilkins lost a 9-7 decision Isaac Bushnell of Piqua.

Marcos Velasquez (170) lost by an 18-3 technical fall to Mitchell Reardon of Sycamore. In consolation he lost by a fall in 2:20 to Ashtin Reip of Lakota East.

Brian Jones (285) lost by a fall in 45 seconds to Bobby Shaw of West Carrollton. In consolation Jones lost by a fall in 2:08 to Braeden Denlinger of Fairmont.