Claude F. Seibel, Jr.

DAYTON – Claude F. “Griz” Seibel, Jr., 72, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Born March 11, 1949, in Brookville, Ohio, to Claude F. and Mabel Raymer Seibel Sr., Claude moved to Richmond in 2008. He graduated from Brookville High School in Ohio. Claude served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. in 2014, after working there for 10 years and previously worked for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (American Aggregates) for almost 30 years. Claude was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Richmond and the Richmond Kiwanis Club and Golden K Kiwanis Club, where he was the 2017 Kiwanian of the Year, a board member, and active at Safety Village. Claude proudly served with the Wayne County Honor Guard through VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108. He was also a member of Palmyra Chapter 235 Royal Arch Masons, Brookville Lodge 596, F. & A.M., Herman H. Lawrence Allied Masonic Degrees 82, Ohio Priory #18 Knights of the York Cross of Honour, Adoniram Council 131, R. & S.M., and Valley Commandery 80. Claude was a 32° Scottish Rite Mason, Past Master twice, Past District Deputy Grand High Priest, Past Illustrious Master, and a Knight of the York Cross of Honour. He loved playing golf, ballroom dancing, and square dancing. Claude also enjoyed working backstage and performing at the Richmond Civic Theatre, where he won multiple awards. Claude loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Jeanne Seibel, with whom he had renewed his wedding vows five times, most recently on February 5, 2020; stepson, Tod A. (Pat) Loughrige of Texas and nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; granddaughter, Carrie Marie (Steve) Loughrige and great-granddaughters, Kylah Jeanne and Natalie Grace; granddaughter, Tabatha (David) Ostrander and great-grandchildren, Little David, Hannah, Gracey, and Camden and great-great-grandson, Malcom Dane; granddaughter, Starlyn (Rob) Blaudow and great-grandchildren, Kenton, Jaden, and Audrey; granddaughter, Brittany (Joey) McConeghy and great-grandson, Hunter; niece, Ricki (Chris) Martin; nephews, Richard (Karen) Parks, David Parks, and Brian (Terri) Parks; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepson, Dane Charles Loughrige; parents; and brothers, Donald Lee and Paul Eugene Seibel.

Visitation for Claude F. “Griz” Seibel Jr. will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. An American Legion-VFW honors service will be held at 7:15 p.m., followed by a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard at 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor LydiaGrace Gray officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery in Brookville, Ohio, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Masonic Home Foundation, 2655 West National Road, Springfield, OH 45504 or Richmond Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 2674, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.