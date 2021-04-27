Brookville blood drive scheduled May 5

BROOKVILLE — “Be the GOAT” by donating at the Brookville community blood drive sponsored by Community United Methodist Church Wednesday, May 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Golden Gate Park Lieber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the first of three “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” T-shirts. Donors can collect all three by donating three times during the campaign from May 3 through Oct. 30.

The top goal for the GOAT campaign is to prevent a summer blood shortage. There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.

Another goal of the GOAT campaign is to increase donors at the Dayton CBC by at least 50 per day. This is vital because of continued COVID-19 restrictions, no high school blood drives, and the impact of vacations and outdoor activities on community blood drives.

Additional challenges are to encourage more first-time donors and to welcome new blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 for more information on how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800) 388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.