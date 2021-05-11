Amazon facility coming to Union

UNION – City Manager John Applegate announced Tuesday that an agreement has been reached to construct a 2.8 million square foot Amazon Fulfillment Center on the east side of Union Airpark Boulevard.

The Amazon facility will be located directly across the street from the existing Proctor & Gamble Distribution Center, which measures 1.8 million square feet.

According to Applegate, the Amazon Fulfillment Center will be four to five stories when completed and would employ an estimated 1,500 people.

“We have been selected for the location of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the City of Union industrial park,” Applegate said. “We’ve been working on this client for several months to make this all come about.”

Applegate said confirmation of the deal came early Tuesday morning.

“We knew they were coming, at least for the last 30 days, but due to a nondisclosure agreement we couldn’t say anything,” he noted.

The facility is projected to open by the third quarter of 2022.

“Financially, this is huge for the city,” Applegate said. “Not only that, it means jobs and it will also have a financial impact, not only on the city, but the entire region.”

What has been taking place as far as industrial development in the area surrounding the Dayton International Airport will bring thousands of jobs to the area. Some of the land is located in Union, some land is owned by the city of Dayton as well as the city of Vandalia. All three cities have facilities being constructed that will generate additional jobs.