Perry Board of Zoning Appeals to hold hearing

PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Perry Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a hearing on Thursday, Aug. 26, in person at the township building, or online and by phone at 7 p.m.
Meetings can be attended in several ways:
• Browser client with computer audio
• Browser client with dial in audio
• Zoom application with dial in audio
• Zoom application with computer audio
• Audio only by dialing in
The URL for the meeting is: https://bit.ly3xiuQr7
Meeting ID: 941 2827 6657
For dialing in, the following numbers can be used with the Meeting ID above:
• (646)558-8656
• (312)626-6799
• (720)707-2699
• (253)215-8782
Please contact the township administrative office (937-833-3045 or email at offices@perrytownship-mcoh.org) if you have any questions.
Staff report