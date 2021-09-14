Community News and Upcoming Events

Cheerleading tryouts to be held

BROOKVILLE — Cheerleading tryouts for the 2021 – 2022 Brookville Youth Boys Basketball are coming up Practice for tryouts will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Christina Leiber Center in Golden Gate Park. Both practices are from 5. until 7 p.m.

Tryouts are Thursday, Sept. 23 starting at 5 p.m. Each grade will consist of no more than eight (8) cheerleaders. Must reside and/or attend Brookville Schools and in grades 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th.

If you should have any questions, please contact Gina Rigler at (937) 903-1247.

COVID restrictions apply.

Clayton fire, police &

service open house is Oct. 5

CLAYTON — The annual Clayton police, fire and service department open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Clayton Government Center, 6996 Taywood Rd. his family fun event is always free to the public and is a great opportunity for families to come out and interact with the police, fire & service departments. Kids and parents alike can play games, run an obstacle course and enjoy a hot dog. Equipment is open to be looked at and staff is always available to talk and answer any questions you may have. Come on out and enjoy a relaxing and free evening. For more information call (937) 836-3500.