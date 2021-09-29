Clayton offers free community events

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton will be offering several free community events throughout October and November. Below is a list of each event with a brief summary:

Police, Fire and Service Departments’ Community Open House: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the Clayton Government Center, 6996 Taywood Rd. This family fun event is always free to the public and is a great opportunity for families to come out and interact with the police, fire & service departments. Kids and parents alike can play games, run an obstacle course, and enjoy a hot dog. Equipment is open to be looked at and staff is always available to talk and answer any questions you may have.

Sweep Clayton Clean: Saturday, Oct. 16, 8 a.m. – noon at 200 Woolery Lane. Dumpsters are available starting at 8 a.m. until the dumpsters are full, with a hard cut off at noon. The dumpsters usually are full prior to noon so we recommend coming early. Due to COVID, volunteers will not be able to assist in unloading trailers or other vehicles. Clayton residents may dispose of junk, storage, furniture, wood, tree limbs and yard debris. Refrigerators may be dropped off; Freon must be drained. Free to residents. *No Liquids, Paints, Freon, Tires, or Hazardous Items will be accepted. Chipper will be available for tree brush.

CCA Tax Assistance: Monday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Clayton Government Center, 6996 Taywood Rd. Open walk-in times for Clayton residents to come and speak with CCA representatives regarding local income tax questions. No need to set up an appointment, just come in and meet with a CCA rep.

Costumes and Carvings: Sunday, Oct. 24, 1 – 3 p.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Avenue. The annual Clayton Costumes and Carvings Fall Festival is back this year and is welcoming all Northmont children in grades K-8. The free festival includes all things Halloween, including pumpkin carving, goodie bags & costumes. There will be a pumpkin carving contest for all ages, with pumpkins & tools provided, as well as a costume contest. All attendees will receive a goodie bag at the end of the event.

Fall/Halloween VIP: Nominate a Fall and Halloween VIP property today. The city is looking for properties that show the beautiful fall hues and/or festive Halloween decorations for the season. Call 937-836-3500 or email Jkuntz@Clayton.oh.us today to nominate.

Winter Market at Meadowbrook: The Northmont Community Market is back this year with the Winter Market at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Avenue. The second Sunday of every month, from November-March, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., the community can come out and shop local artisans and vendors from the region inside the event facility at Meadowbrook at Clayton.

CCA Tax Assistance: Tuesday, Nov. 30, noon – 4 p.m. at the Clayton Government Center, 6996 Taywood Rd. Open walk-in times for Clayton residents to come and speak with CCA representatives regarding local income tax questions. No need to set up an appointment, just come in and meet with a CCA rep.

Reach the City of Clayton at (937) 836-3500.