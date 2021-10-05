Brookville monthly blood drive is Oct. 6

BROOKVILLE — Help the fight against cancer during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by supporting two local blood drives.

The Brookville community monthly blood drive sponsored by Community United Methodist Church Wednesday, is Oct. 6 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Golden Gate Park Leiber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville.

The Fairview Brethren in Christ Church monthly community blood drive is Thursday, Oct. 7 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 750 Union Blvd., Englewood.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the ‘Cancer Fighters are the GOAT’ T-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Cancer Fighters T-shirt is the third and final design in the Community Blood Center ‘Blood Donors are the Greatest of All Time’ campaign. CBC is challenging eligible donors to collect all three designs before the campaign ends on Oct. 30.

COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit many corporate and community blood drives. CBC welcomes new donors, new platelet and plasma donors, and new blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.