November 2 Election Results

DAYTON — Results of the November 2 General Election from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Candidates

Brookville Council (Vote for 3)

(Incumbent) Curtis J. Schreier, 32.6%

(Incumbent) Kim Wilder, 35.4%

(Incumbent) James S. Zimmerlin, 32%

Brookville Council (Vote for 1) UTE 12/31/2023

Jeffery Requarth, (uncontested) 100%

Brookville Local School Board (Vote for 2)

Joy Eyler, 34.6%

(Incumbent) Judy Hoover, 38.5%

Jessica Miller, 26.9%

Clay Township Trustee (Vote for 2)

Mark B. Brownfield, 42.7%

(Incumbent) Dale Winner, 57.3%

Clay Township Fiscal Officer (Vote for 1)

Teffan Moler, (uncontested write-in) 100%

Clayton Mayor (Vote for 1)

(Incumbent) Mike Stevens, 62.1%

Warren Wysong, 37.9%

Clayton Council at Large (Vote for 3)

(Incumbent) Brendan Bachman, 23.7%

Jeremy Blanford, 16.2%

(Incumbent) Tina Kelly, 32.8%

(Incumbent) Greg Merkle, 27.2%

Englewood Council (Vote for 3)

(Incumbent) Adrienne Draper, 29.4%

(Incumbent) Andrew Gough, 25.3%

Solomon D. Hill, 22.4%

Darren J. Sawmiller, 22.9%

Union Council (Vote for 3)

Robert Jay Nieman, 32.7%

(Incumbent) Helen Oberer, 37.4%

Ken Prunier, 29.9%

Phillipsburg Mayor

(Incumbent) Rebecca Hodge Ford, (uncontested) 100%

Phillipsburg Council (Vote for 4)

Shannon Spatz, (uncontested) 100%

Phillipsburg Board of Public Affairs

No valid petition filed

Perry Township Trustee (Vote for 2)

(Incumbent) Melissa E. Mears, 27.5%

Zach Music, 35.1%

Dale E. Seim, 19.7%

(Incumbent) Mindi Wynne 17.7%

Perry Township Fiscal Officer (Vote for 1)

(Incumbent) Charity F. Grill, (uncontested) 100%

Northmont School Board (Vote for 3)

(Incumbent) Linda Blum, 35.2%

(Incumbent) Chris Pulos, 31.1%

(Incumbent) Jane Woodie, 33.7%

New Lebanon Council (Vote for 3)

Tammy Loch, 50.9%

Nicole Adkins, (Write-in) 6.2%

(Incumbent) Lyndon Perkins, 42.9%

New Lebanon Local School Board (Vote for 3)

(Incumbent) Stephanie R. Crawford, 28.8%

(Incumbent) Dawn Leonard, 34.8%

Jeff Miller, 36.4%

Nov. 2 ballot issues

City of Brookville

Issue 2 – Additional Tax Levy of 3.85 mills for general construction, reconstructing, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Against the tax levy: 60.9%

For the tax levy: 39.1%

Issue 3 – Referendum on Ordinance No. 2021-04 amending the zoning classification of part lot 1743.

No: 78.3%

Yes: 21.7%

City of Englewood

Issue 4 – Additional Tax Levy of 1.65 Mills for the purpose of operating and maintaining the fire and EMS Department.

For the tax levy: 72.6%

Against the tax levy: 27.4%

Village of Phillipsburg

Issue 11 – Additional 3 mills for general construction, reconstructing, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Against the tax levy: 60%

For the tax levy: 40%

Perry Township

Issue 15 – Additional 2.5 mills for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Fire and EMS Services.

Against the tax levy: 52.4%

For the tax levy: 47.6%