November 2 Election Results

DAYTON — Results of the November 2 General Election from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
Candidates
Brookville Council (Vote for 3)
(Incumbent) Curtis J. Schreier, 32.6%
(Incumbent) Kim Wilder, 35.4%
(Incumbent) James S. Zimmerlin, 32%
Brookville Council (Vote for 1) UTE 12/31/2023
Jeffery Requarth, (uncontested) 100%
Brookville Local School Board (Vote for 2)
Joy Eyler, 34.6%
(Incumbent) Judy Hoover, 38.5%
Jessica Miller, 26.9%
Clay Township Trustee (Vote for 2)
Mark B. Brownfield, 42.7%
(Incumbent) Dale Winner, 57.3%
Clay Township Fiscal Officer (Vote for 1)
Teffan Moler, (uncontested write-in) 100%
Clayton Mayor (Vote for 1)
(Incumbent) Mike Stevens, 62.1%
Warren Wysong, 37.9%
Clayton Council at Large (Vote for 3)
(Incumbent) Brendan Bachman, 23.7%
Jeremy Blanford, 16.2%
(Incumbent) Tina Kelly, 32.8%
(Incumbent) Greg Merkle, 27.2%
Englewood Council (Vote for 3)
(Incumbent) Adrienne Draper, 29.4%
(Incumbent) Andrew Gough, 25.3%
Solomon D. Hill, 22.4%
Darren J. Sawmiller, 22.9%
Union Council (Vote for 3)
Robert Jay Nieman, 32.7%
(Incumbent) Helen Oberer, 37.4%
Ken Prunier, 29.9%
Phillipsburg Mayor
(Incumbent) Rebecca Hodge Ford, (uncontested) 100%
Phillipsburg Council (Vote for 4)
Shannon Spatz, (uncontested) 100%
Phillipsburg Board of Public Affairs
No valid petition filed
Perry Township Trustee (Vote for 2)
(Incumbent) Melissa E. Mears, 27.5%
Zach Music, 35.1%
Dale E. Seim, 19.7%
(Incumbent) Mindi Wynne 17.7%
Perry Township Fiscal Officer (Vote for 1)
(Incumbent) Charity F. Grill, (uncontested) 100%
Northmont School Board (Vote for 3)
(Incumbent) Linda Blum, 35.2%
(Incumbent) Chris Pulos, 31.1%
(Incumbent) Jane Woodie, 33.7%
New Lebanon Council (Vote for 3)
Tammy Loch, 50.9%
Nicole Adkins, (Write-in) 6.2%
(Incumbent) Lyndon Perkins, 42.9%
New Lebanon Local School Board (Vote for 3)
(Incumbent) Stephanie R. Crawford, 28.8%
(Incumbent) Dawn Leonard, 34.8%
Jeff Miller, 36.4%
Nov. 2 ballot issues
City of Brookville
Issue 2 – Additional Tax Levy of 3.85 mills for general construction, reconstructing, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Against the tax levy: 60.9%
For the tax levy: 39.1%
Issue 3 – Referendum on Ordinance No. 2021-04 amending the zoning classification of part lot 1743.
No: 78.3%
Yes: 21.7%
City of Englewood
Issue 4 – Additional Tax Levy of 1.65 Mills for the purpose of operating and maintaining the fire and EMS Department.
For the tax levy: 72.6%
Against the tax levy: 27.4%
Village of Phillipsburg
Issue 11 – Additional 3 mills for general construction, reconstructing, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Against the tax levy: 60%
For the tax levy: 40%
Perry Township
Issue 15 – Additional 2.5 mills for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Fire and EMS Services.
Against the tax levy: 52.4%
For the tax levy: 47.6%
