Brookville girls qualify for state wrestling

HARRISON — The Brookville Lady Devil wrestlers traveled to Harrison on Sunday, Feb. 13, for the district tournament with hopes of earning a berth to compete in the state tournament.

Sophomores Molly Luebke (110 pounds) and Rita Carey (130) won their respective weight classes to become district champs earning a state berth. Also advancing to state was sophomore Lily Zimmerlin (170) who placed fourth.

Freshman Daisy King finished 0-2 to conclude her season. She looks to continue to improve for next season.

The four girls all battled and gave everything they had and never quit.

Brookville will have three girls competing this weekend at state at Hilliard Davidson High School.