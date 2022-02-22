MCSO receives Triple Crown Award

DAYTON — Sheriff Rob Streck, on behalf of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, recently received the National Sheriff’s Association Triple Crown Award at the 2022 Conference and Exhibition held at the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Conference in Columbus.

The National Sheriff’s Association issues the rare & prestigious Triple Crown Award to Sheriff’s Offices who achieve simultaneous accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of American Correctional Associations (ACA), the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). Participation in these programs is voluntary.

The purpose of the CALEA® accreditation programs is to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by maintaining a body of standards, establishing, and administering an accreditation process, and recognizing professional excellence. The Triple Crown distinction is so rare, that since the establishment of the award in 1993, fewer than 100 sheriffs’ offices have qualified.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was first accredited by CALEA in 1986, ACA in 1999, NCCHC in 2001, and continues to maintain these accreditations. In November 2021, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received its 11th law enforcement accreditation, receiving a Certificate of Meritorious Accreditation—recognizing our 35 years of accreditation status.

Through these accreditation programs the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has demonstrated compliance with 909 nationally accepted standards related to law enforcement operations, corrections, and correctional health care.

By meeting these standards, this assures the community the agency is committed to providing the highest quality services possible and that the policies and procedures are not only effective and responsive but are also fair and equitable.