DAR to mark grave of local patriot

PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Daniel Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution located in Oakwood will be conducting a grave marking ceremony to honor a local Revolutionary War patriot, Sebastain Heeter.
Heeter is buried in the Providence Lutheran Cemetery in Perry Township.
On April 30 at 2 p.m. members of the Daniel Cooper Chapter will conduct the grave marking ceremony.
DAR expects many descendants to be in attendance and invite the public to also attend this historical event.
