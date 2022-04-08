Three injured in crash on State Route 49

CLAYTON — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle serious injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 49 and Westbrook Road in the City of Clayton.

On April 7, at approximately 4:32 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post was advised of a two vehicle injury crash. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2008 Mazda 6 made a left turn from southbound State Route towards eastbound Westbrook Road, failing to yield the right of way and was struck on the passenger side by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was northbound on State Route 49.

The driver of the Mazda 6, Daniel Barrera, 19, of Dayton, and his passenger, Tristen Baker, 20, of Brookville, were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment by CareFlight. Mr. Barrera had serious non -life threatening injury and Mr. Baker suffered a serious life threatening injury.

\The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, Joe Patterson, 66, of Trotwood, was transported by EMS to Miami Valley Hospital with non -life threatening injury.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit was on -scene and investigation into the contributing factors of the crash are on-going at this time. A determination of charges will be decided upon once the investigation has been completed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Clayton Fire/EMS, Clayton Police Department, and Trotwood Police Department.

Since January of 2017, including the crash currently being investigated, this intersection has had 42 total crashes. Failing to yield the right of way or running a red traffic light were the contributing factors in approximately 50 percent of the crashes in the area of this intersection.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recommends to avoid these types of crashes motorists should adhere to all posted speed limits, reduce distractions and prepare to stop when approaching a yellow traffic signal.