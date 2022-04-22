Englewood Civic Band sets summer concerts

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Civic Band invites the public to its summer concerts.

The Civic Band feature classic marches, jazz tunes, and a vocal/band performance of ‘The Sound of Music.’

The band is also excited to present the world premiere of ‘The Face of the Waters,’ composed by Director, Mr. Roy Swanson.

Concert dates are: June 21, 7:30 p.m. at The Earl Heck Center, 201, N. Main St., Englewood.

July 4, 7 p.m. at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood.

August 14, 1 p.m. at Centennial Park during the annual Englewood Arts Festival.

“We hope to see you all at one of our concerts,” said Doug Aldstadt, president of the Englewood Civic Band.

The Englewood Civic Band is a volunteer concert band that began in 1990. The band started as the Trotwood Municipal Band in 1973 and moved to Englewood in 1990. Band members range in age from high school students to members in their late eighties and nineties with some original Trotwood Band members still playing.

The band has two seasons, a summer concert season and a Holiday season with concerts typically about one hour in length. Rehearsals for the summer season begin in February with a break in late August. Holiday season rehearsals begin in September and concerts are in November and December. Rehearsals are at the Earl Heck Community Center, 201 North Main Street, Englewood, on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The band plays a mix of public and private concerts including a 4th of July concert in Centennial Park, a concert for the Englewood Arts Festival in August, and a holiday concert at the Englewood Government Center in November. The band plays a wide variety of music including marches, pop tunes and concert band literature.

Membership in the band is open to musicians from all over the Dayton area.