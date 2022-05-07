Preble County residents invited to attendvirtual flood map information open house

CHICAGO — Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host a Virtual Flood Map Information Open House for communities in Preble County on May 10 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The open house will give residents the chance to review preliminary versions of a recently completed Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM).

The FIS and the FIRMs provide base flood (also known as the 1-percent-annual-chance event) information, designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within areas of the county and offer information that public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain.

Experts at the virtual open house will help residents understand flood risk and flood insurance, floodplain development regulations and the mapping process in Preble County. The newly prepared preliminary floodplain maps can also be reviewed at the meeting.

Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA encourages public officials to use the maps to assist planning processes and prepare communities to quickly respond to and recover from future events.

What: Preble County virtual Flood Map Information Open House

When: May 10, 5–7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Where: Visit www.zoom.com and enter the following meeting ID and passcode. This requires registering for a free Zoom account or clicking the following link:

https://bit.ly/3MZSIZ69

Meeting ID: 932 0281 3542, Passcode: preble

You may also call into the meeting using one of the following telephone numbers and entering the meeting ID and passcode shown above. Long-distance charges may apply.

(301) 715 8592

(312) 626 6799

(646) 876 9923

Property owners, realtors, lenders, and insurance agents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about flood risk and hazard mitigation within their community. Digital files of the Preliminary FIRM and FIS report can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/3kO432n.

If you need a reasonable accommodation (sign language interpreters, Braille, CART, etc.), please send an e-mail to [email protected] at least 48 hours before the event. Last minute requests will be accepted but may not be possible to fulfill.