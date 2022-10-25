Brookville football playoff ticket information

BROOKVILLE — This Friday, October 28, the varsity football team will open the OHSAA playoffs vs. Purcell Marian at home at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. All tickets must be purchased online at ohsaa.org/tickets. No cash / card / passes will be accepted at the gate. See instructions below for purchasing tickets.

1. Visit ohsaa.org/tickets

2. Under select sport below, click on football

3. Under select regional below, scroll down to “Division V” and click on “REGION 20”

4. Next to the game listed as Brookville vs. Cin. Purcell Marian select “GET TICKETS”

5. Click on the “+” sign for the number of tickets you would like to purchase then click on “CHECKOUT”

6. Enter your credit card information and email. Then select “SUBMIT ORDER”

The electronic QR code tickets will be sent to your email. You can screenshot or pull up your email at the gate to be scanned. Tickets can also be printed and brought to the gate to be scanned.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Brookville Athletics office at 937-833-9611.