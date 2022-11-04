Pumpkin walk rescheduled for Nov. 6

Pumpkin Walk

rescheduled Nov. 6



BROOKVILLE — Due to predicted weather conditions for Saturday the annual pumpkin walk, sponsored by the Brookville Optimist Club, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6, from 6 – 8 p.m. The walk will take place from the Metro Parks ‘Rail-Trail’ bike path, located at the rear of Golden Gate Park, to the train depot museum, located at the corner of Hay Avenue and Cusick Street. The bike trail will be lined with pumpkins and luminaries from the park to the depot. In addition to the walk, the Brookville Historical Society will conduct tours of the Depot from 6 – 8 p.m.

Veteran’s Day assembly

slated for November 11

BROOKVILLE — Brookville Intermediate School will be having its Veterans’ Day Assembly on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. All veterans and guests are invited to a reception in the Intermediate School Media Center at 8:30 a.m., before the program begins.

Church of the Brethren

to host Turkey Supper

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Annual Turkey Supper is open to the public at West Alexandria Church of the Brethren on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Dine-in or Carry-out meals are $12 for adults ages 13 and older, $6 for children 5-12, and kids 4 and under eat free. Elevator accessible for dine-in. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, call the church phone at 937-839-5417. Worship services are on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St. in West Alexandria or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Men’s Bible Study

group to meet Nov. 16

UNION — A Men’s Bible Study meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at Mill Ridge Village Community Center off of Rinehart Road in Union. The Bible Study meets every first and third Wednesday of each month to study ‘In the New Testament – Do you really know Jesus?’ All men in the area are welcome to join in.