Man dies after crash in Preble County

ELDORADO — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. on U.S. 40 (National Road) near Crescent Drive in Monroe Township, Preble County.

A preliminary investigation showed that a Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg, was driving eastbound on U.S. 40 when the vehicle went left of center and struck a westbound Toyota Yaris operated by Curtis Albright, 41, of Cambridge City, Ind.

Buckley sustained minor injuries. Albright and his passenger, Kelli Foust, 40, of New Paris, both sustained serious injuries.

All were transported by ground ambulance to Reid Health in Richmond, Ind., where Albright succumbed to fatal injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Eaton Fire Department and Lewisburg Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.