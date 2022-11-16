Concord UMC Cookie Walk is Dec. 10

ENGLEWOOD — Concord United Methodist Women are sponsoring the 3rd annual Cookie Walk on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 1123 S. Main St, Englewood.

Cookies, cupcakes, candy are all homemade by the church members. Shoppers may fill a small or large box . A small box is $8 and a large box is $10. Handmade gift items and pottery by Pastor Maggie Sykes will also be available.

Chairwoman Juanita Angel says this event replaces the traditional Turkey Dinner which for many years was the fundraiser for missions and charities the church supports. It is a fun way to pick up your holiday treats without the work involved.

UMC President Barbara Winston says that all proceeds go to supporting our missions and charities such as Northmont “FISH” food pantry, St. Paul United Methodist Church food pantry in Dayton and Northmont Community Table.