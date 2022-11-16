Blood donors needed weekend of Nov. 18-19

DAYTON — Help boost the Thanksgiving week blood supply and the special need for type O negative blood by donating Friday or Saturday, Nov. 18-19 at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will get a free ticket to Kings Island WinterFest or a Kroger $10 gift card, plus the knit Blood Donor Beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

CBC is entering the challenging Thanksgiving holiday period with a low supply of type O negative blood. CBC will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. The CBC Donation Center will reopen Friday with no mobile blood drives scheduled, and only one on Saturday.

CBC will thank everyone who registers to donate Nov. 21-26 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center with a free $10 Kroger gift card.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 31 through Dec. 3 is automatically entered in the “Battle of Ohio” drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game Dec. 11 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.