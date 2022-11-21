Upcoming local holiday events

Englewood to host

Holiday Open House

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood’s annual Holiday Open House Celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Englewood Government Center, 333 W. National Rd. Doors open at 6 p.m. Holiday music will be performed by the Englewood Civic Band starting around 6:30 p.m. There will be ongoing entertainment for the children including balloon animals and a visit from Santa Claus. Santa will arrive around 7 p.m. Remember to bring your camera. Cookies will be served . No charge to attend and the events is open to everyone.

Union to hold tree

lighting ceremony

UNION — The City of Union’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the corner of West Martindale Road and Montgomery Street. Santa will arrive promptly at 6 p.m., so come early to see Santa ride into town courtesy of the City of Union Fire Department. Remember to bring your cameras and record special moments when the children visit with Santa. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. If you wish to donate, there will be a food donation basket for Northmont FISH.

Senior Citizens’ Christmas

Luncheon set for Nov. 29

BROOKVILLE — All Senior Citizens residing in the Brookville School District are invited to attend the annual Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon at Brookville High School. This year’s luncheon will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1:15 p.m. Reservations can be made during the weeks of Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 between 8 a.m.– 3 p.m. Please call (937) 833-6761 to make your reservations. A request that we are making again this year is to ask each caller to share their mailing address and email address, if available, at the time they make their reservation. This will help to ensure that we have a way to communicate when special occasions arise. Due to possible limitations on space, reservations will be filled on a first come-first served basis.

Brookville tree lighting

ceremony set for Nov. 30

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Chamber of Commerce will hold its Downtown Tree Lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The new tree was planted and the Brookville Chamber is excited to have Horse Drawn Carriage rides going down Hay Avenue this year instead of Main Street. (Route will be Hay – Walnut – Market – Mulberry – Hay). The Scouts will sing again, the female wrestlers from BHS will light the tree, Santa will be at Studio 201, Allen Comer will have a live Reindeer again at State Farm and many of the businesses will be open and passing out hot chocolate, cookies, and great deals. There will also be Kettle Corn, Optimist Sugar Waffles, Broke Smokers and much more for everyone to enjoy.

Breakfast with Santa

is Dec. 10 in Clayton

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton’s annual Breakfast with Santa will be held Dec. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave. Only 200 tickets will be sold and tickets are now on sale. Tickets must be purchased in advance of the event at the Clayton Government Center, 6996 Taywood Rd. Seating is assigned so if you would like to sit with friends and family please inform staff when purchasing tickets. Since seating is limited, the city does not guarantee groups will be seated together but will try its best.